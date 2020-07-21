One of the largest indoor waterparks in the world is planning to open in Texas in November

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Going to a waterpark in November might not sound like a great idea, although who really knows with Texas weather, but an indoor waterpark is a whole different ballgame.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is scheduled to open what it refers to as “America’s largest indoor waterpark” in Round Rock, just north of Austin, on Nov. 12.

The 350-acre resort complex is expected to have 223,000 square feet of waterpark which would put it at No. 2 behind DreamWorks Water Park in New Jersey, a 370,260 square foot waterpark, which is expected to open sometime in 2020.

That ranking is according to Trip Savvy, a website that lists America’s second-largest indoor water park as Kalahari Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, which is around 220,000 square feet.

The Kalahari Round Rock Resort is expected to have 975 guest rooms, five restaurants, 10,000 square feet of retail space and 200,000 square feet of flexible meeting space for conventions and events.

The press release did not mention how the COVID-19 pandemic might affect the opening of the waterpark and resort.

Twenty pools and whirlpools along with 30 waterslides will be located throughout Kalahari Round Rock Resort and attractions will include FlowRider, a rock-climbing wall, a 23-foot LED projection TV screen, adult grotto swim-up bar, cabanas and waterfalls.

According to a press release from Kalahari, 22 life-size sculptures will be located throughout the property, including 12 elephants, seven zebras, a mother and baby rhinoceros and a cape buffalo. Each sculpture weighs up to 10,000 pounds and some measure up to 10 feet high.

Kalahari estimates hiring around 700 employees in 2020 with virtual career expos hosted every Wednesday by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area. Open positions include lifeguards, managerial staff, culinary staff and information technology work and more, according to resort officials.

The African-themed resort and water park will be located on U.S. 79 near Old Settlers Park.

