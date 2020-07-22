Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give update on COVID-19 response on KSAT 12 News at 6 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – As Texas continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott will be interviewed live on KSAT 12 News at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The interview will be livestreamed in this article.

On Tuesday, Texas recorded a record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Texas Department of Health and Human Services data.

Cases are still on the rise, too. As of Monday, the state’s seven-day average positivity rate was roughly 15%. It has not dipped below 10% — a threshold Abbott determined was a “warning flag,” — since June 22, according to state data.

Since the pandemic began, more than 4,100 Texans have died of the virus. More than 40% of the deaths, 1,727 in all, came in July alone, suggesting that the mortality rate is rising.

In San Antonio, a total of 31,867 COVID-19 cases were reported as of Tuesday. Only 10% of staffed hospital beds are available, and more than 1,100 patients are in Bexar County hospitals due to complications with COVID-19, according to city data.

Nirenberg said Tuesday that COVID-19 patients make up a third of the hospitalizations in Bexar County.

