SeaWorld San Antonio offering free admission for military veterans, their families

SAN ANTONIO – Military veterans and their families can receive free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio throughout the summer.

SeaWorld announced that starting Wednesday, veterans and retirees can redeem free tickets for themselves and up to three guests through Nov. 11 via www.wavesofhonor.com.

The offer is valid at SeaWorld San Antonio, as well as SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Upon reopening, the offer will be valid at SeaWorld San Diego and Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Veterans can also receive a 50% discount for four additional guests, according to SeaWorld.

Waves of Honor already offers active duty military free admission for members and three guests, SeaWorld stated in a news release.

“It is an honor and privilege for the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens family to extend free park admission to veterans and their families, and provide them with a safe and enjoyable place to make memories together,” said Marc Swanson, interim CEO of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, said in a news release. “Our long-standing commitment to members of the US military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you to all of the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for this country.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed theme parks and water parks to operate at a 50% capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.