SeaWorld reopens Friday, adds new safety measures for guests

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio officials announced Thursday morning that the park is set to reopen Friday with several safety measures for guests, including social distancing protocols and park reservations.

Guests will still be able to get on rides, experience shows and see animals, but park and staff are implementing a number of health and safety protocols, including requiring all employees and guests to wear masks and following social distancing guidelines.

SeaWorld executives also noted that social distancing measures will also be implemented in stadium seating and on rides. The park has also reported to have installed hundreds of sanitation stations.

Interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Marc Swanson, said he credits the park’s opening to the dedication of state and local health authorities.

“We thank Governor Abbott, Representative Cortez, and San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg for their support of tourism in Texas as we prepare to reopen SeaWorld San Antonio to the public on June 19,” Swanson said. “Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety and cleanliness standards. We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees and animals in our care, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials as conditions evolve.”

President and CEO of SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica, Byron Surrett, said that guests’ temperatures will be checked prior to entering the park and masks will be required for guests.

“You do have to test at 100.4 degrees (Fahrenheit) or less,” Surett said. “When you are going into SeaWorld, we do ask that you wear your mask all of the time.”

SeaWorld stated on its park safety website that all employees and guests 2-years-of-age-and-older must wear face coverings while in the park.

“Guests are not required to wear them while eating and drinking, or in designated relaxation areas of the park,” the policy states.

SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica San Antonio have launched new safety websites with detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when the parks reopen, including key operational changes.

Reservations must be made online at www.SeaWorldSanAntonio.com.