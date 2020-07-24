SAISD elementary school teacher dies after battle with COVID-19, district says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District officials confirmed Friday that one of their elementary school teachers died after a battle with COVID-19.

Carmen Canales, 48, taught at Ogden Academy. SAISD officials said she tested positive for the virus this summer and had been hospitalized. It’s the first death of a district employee due to COVID-19.

“The loss of Carmen is one that will be felt forever at our school. She was an integral part of our Ogden Lion family,” said Ogden Academy Principal Nicanora Martinez. “Each day, she gave her best to our students. Her legacy will live on as we remember her as a Lioness who was willing to go above and beyond for the academic, social, and emotional needs of her students. Once we are able to, we will have a dedication at our school to celebrate her life and the positive impact that she made on our entire family.”

Canales taught at Ogden Academy since 2017. The district plans to honor her when school is back in session.

District officials said counseling will be offered for her campus colleagues.

According to an online obituary, Canales was a graduate of McAllen High School. She was a Licenced Vocational Nurse who taught special education.

Also on KSAT.com: