WATCH LIVE: Service to be held for late Bexar County emergency management coordinator Kyle Coleman

SAN ANTONIO – The community will pay their final respects to Kyle Coleman, the late Bexar County emergency management coordinator, on Friday morning.

Coleman, who died from COVID-19 complications on July 14, will be honored with a service at the Freeman Coliseum in which Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Fire Marshal Chris Lopez will speak.

The service and procession will be livestreamed in this article starting at around 8 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The funeral procession will depart from the Southside Funeral Home, 6301 S. Flores St., at 7:45 a.m. It will then pass by the Fire Marshal’s Office at 9120 Southton Road, the city and county emergency operations center and the Bexar County Courthouse while en route to the Freeman Coliseum.

Fewer than 150 people, including his family, friends and those on the front line, will attend the service at the coliseum, according to a county spokesperson.

It will be held in the parking lot, and no one will be allowed to leave their vehicles. Attendees can listen to the service via radio.

15 die of COVID-19 in Bexar County, San Antonio

The public is invited to pay respects by watching the service online.

Following the service at the coliseum, a procession will be led from Interstate 10 to Loop 1604, and it will head to Brady in McCulloch County, where he will be buried.

Coleman served as the Bexar County emergency management coordinator up until the time of his death. He held that position since 2012, and was there for several major events. Before that, he served as a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

He died at 69 years old.

Read also:

CDC: COVID-19 patients can end isolation after 10 days if no symptoms

Coronavirus update San Antonio, July 23: County judge says jail ‘running out of room’ due to overcrowding from inmates not taken by state

Cameron County hospitals struggle to make room for COVID-19 patients after reaching capacity

New school safety tool to be added to San Antonio’s COVID-19 dashboard for parents