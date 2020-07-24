WATCH LIVE: Dr. Fauci to discuss reopening schools, businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Anthony Fauci will discuss the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the United States during a discussion with the Global Health Policy Center on Friday afternoon.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is slated to speak at 12:30 p.m.

The conversation will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Fauci will discuss necessary actions for the safe reopening of businesses and schools, according to the GHPC. GHPC is operated by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The public health expert, who has become a household name in the battle against the virus, will testify to a House subcommittee on July 31. The hearing will focus on “the urgent need for a national comprehensive plan” to address the virus, committee officials said in a statement announcing the session.

There have been more than 4 million confirmed cases in the U.S. of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, and more than 144,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

