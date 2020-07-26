Bexar County deputies searching for missing 83-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for missing 83-year-old William Waddington.

Waddington was last seen on Saturday, July 25 around 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of Green Forest in San Antonio.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for his disappearance.

Authorities said he was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Elantra with a Texas license plate with the number GGS6971.

Waddington has grey hair, hazel eyes and prescription eye glasses, according to authorities.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

