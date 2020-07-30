94ºF

Local News

Northside ISD cafeteria worker dies of COVID-19

Michelle Villarreal was cafeteria manager at Leon Valley Elementary School

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Northside ISD, Education, San Antonio, coronavirus
Michelle Villarreal, who was cafeteria manager at Leon Valley Elementary School, died of COVID-19 on July 24, 2020.
Michelle Villarreal, who was cafeteria manager at Leon Valley Elementary School, died of COVID-19 on July 24, 2020. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Condolences have been pouring in for a Leon Valley Elementary School cafeteria manager who died of COVID-19.

Michelle Villarreal, has worked at the school since she was hired in January 2010, Northside ISD officials said. Her husband, Marcos Villarreal, told KSAT that his wife died on July 24.

Villarreal was featured in a Northside ISD video about the district’s efforts to distribute free meals to families soon after the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in San Antonio.

In the video, Villarreal talked about why she wanted to help prepare the meals for the children.

“It’s important just to give back to our community, because we have family and grandchildren and children ourselves and we want to make sure they get fed,” she said. “We’re making little adults into our next future presidents hopefully and it’s important to not only give them the education, but their nourishment as well.”

A district spokesperson said Villarreal last worked on campus in March during the Spring food distribution. She was last on campus for a day in mid-June.

Related stories:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: