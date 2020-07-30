Northside ISD cafeteria worker dies of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Condolences have been pouring in for a Leon Valley Elementary School cafeteria manager who died of COVID-19.

Michelle Villarreal, has worked at the school since she was hired in January 2010, Northside ISD officials said. Her husband, Marcos Villarreal, told KSAT that his wife died on July 24.

Villarreal was featured in a Northside ISD video about the district’s efforts to distribute free meals to families soon after the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in San Antonio.

In the video, Villarreal talked about why she wanted to help prepare the meals for the children.

“It’s important just to give back to our community, because we have family and grandchildren and children ourselves and we want to make sure they get fed,” she said. “We’re making little adults into our next future presidents hopefully and it’s important to not only give them the education, but their nourishment as well.”

A district spokesperson said Villarreal last worked on campus in March during the Spring food distribution. She was last on campus for a day in mid-June.

Our Child Nutrition teams rock! This week they're preparing grab-and-go breakfasts & hot meals for lunch. Thanks to everyone, like Michelle Villarreal, who is making sure NISD continues to be there for students & families. #NISDFamily pic.twitter.com/RfDv4iy4gI — Northside ISD (@NISD) March 24, 2020

