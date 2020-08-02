BCSD: 24-year-old man’s body recovered after drowning in Stillhouse Hollow Lake

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A 24-year-old man’s body was recovered from Stillhouse Hollow Lake after he drowned on Saturday, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Texas Parks and Wildlife continued their search for the man Sunday morning in the area of Dana Peak Park on Stillhouse Lake, where witnesses last reported seeing him. He was recovered around 1:19 p.m., authorities said.

According to Lt. Bob Reinhard, the sheriff’s department said the man was riding an inner tube behind a boat when he went under the water and did not resurface. However, BCSD said it will launch a death investigation to learn more about the incident.

An autopsy will be performed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

