South Texas school district superintendent dies while battling COVID-19

The superintendent of a Corpus Christi area school district died while battling COVID-19, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Flour Bluff Independent School District officials confirmed the news about Freeman’s death in a Facebook post published Wednesday morning.

It is with profound sadness that we let you know Superintendent Dr. David Freeman passed away this morning. We are... Posted by Flour Bluff ISD on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

According to the post, Freeman “had been battling health issues over the past few months.”

The superintendent’s sister recently said on social media Freeman was battling COVID-19 and was in the intensive care unit. Freeman leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a son.

The district has made counselors available for students processing his loss, according to the Facebook post.

As the start of the academic year nears, schools across Texas are deciding whether to open for in-person instruction or begin the year remotely.

Schools in Texas can offer up to eight weeks of exclusively remote instruction before applying for a waiver from the Texas Education Agency.

In Bexar County, some school districts, like South San and Edgewood ISD, have already decided on virtual instruction until October.

While other districts weigh their options, San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health Department will host a virtual town hall Wednesday evening. The town hall is expected to help the local health authority craft a new directive on school reopenings, which is expected to be announced later this week.