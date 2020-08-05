WATCH: City Council to meet at 2 p.m. to discuss use of sales tax for COVID-19 recovery

SAN ANTONIO – City Council will meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to provide aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is slated to begin at 2 p.m. via videoconference. It will be livestreamed in this article; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Councilmembers will discuss funding for COVID-19 recovery efforts through the reworking of sales tax proceeds.

A one-eighth of a cent sales tax that was being used for Linear Creek Parkways and the Edwards Aquifer Protection Program will expire in June.

VIA, Mayor agree on plan to use 1/8 cent sales tax for economic recovery, then transportation

Last month, the city and VIA Metropolitan Transit agreed on plans to use the sales tax for a workforce development/economic opportunity program before permanently shifting it to transportation funding.

Councilmembers and the Advanced Transportation District Board are expected to vote later this month to put the plan onto the Nov. 3 ballot.