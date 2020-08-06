Judson ISD delays start of school by almost a week, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The start of the school year for Judson ISD staff and students will be a bit later than expected in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As cases continue to surge in San Antonio and Bexar County, the Judson ISD Board of Trustees held a special meeting Thursday where they approved an instructional calendar with a new start of school date of Aug. 24.

The new start date is almost a week later from the original start date of Aug. 18 and will give staff and students more time to prepare for the school year and gather supplies.

The rest of the calendar year will be unchanged, according to school district officials, except for switching the Columbus Day holiday for Election Day, which will be on Nov. 3.

The new start date was prompted after JISD staff sent a survey to employees earlier this summer as COVID-19 cases surged in the area and health directives for the start of the school year were continuing to change under local and state orders.

The new start date of Aug. 24 had a majority of support from employees, according to Judson ISD officials.

