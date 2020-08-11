Baptist Health System relaxes visitation policy for patients

SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System in San Antonio has relaxed its policy for visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, patients in the emergency department, inpatient areas and outpatient areas are now allowed to have one visitor.

Previously, only visitors deemed necessary were allowed to visit patients within the hospital system.

Those included patients in pediatric care or NICU; patients in labor, delivery and postpartum care; patients with disabilities; and patients who may be at the end of life.

A visitor who is on military deployment (a military ID required) is also considered a necessary visitor.

Patients who are still in isolation due to the novel coronavirus are still not allowed to see visitors.

Baptist’s visiting hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, and guests are required to wear facemasks. Bandanas are not acceptable and facemasks with valves must be covered or replaced.

“Baptist Health System’s COVID SAFE standards, which include heightened infection prevention processes, training and testing and use of personal protective equipment (PPE), provide patients and their loved ones with peace of mind during visits,” Baptists said in a news release. “Clear visitation signage is located in public spaces and pathways with universal masking and physical distancing protocols in place, ample hand sanitization stations as well as enhanced surface disinfection.”