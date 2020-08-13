Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl in Balcones Heights, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a new charge has been added against a man investigators say killed a 16-year-old girl in May.

FIRST REPORT: 16-year-old killed, two arrested at apartment complex shooting in Balcones Heights, police say

According to investigators, the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Fredericksburg Road.

Balcones Heights police officers arrested Kevin Clark, 18, and Eric Hernandez, 21, at the scene.

Police say the two exchanged gunfire with another gunman. During the exchange of fire, 16-year-old Miranda Martinez was hit with a .40 caliber bullet fired from Clark’s Glock pistol.

BCSO said Clark now faces a murder charge, a charge for unlawful carry of a weapon and a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.