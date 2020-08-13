Poteet ISD suspends extracurricular activities after ‘breach’ of protocols during photo session with football players

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The Poteet Independent School District has suspended extracurricular activities after what the superintendent said was a “breach” of protocols that involved a photo session with a county official and senior players of the football team and cheerleading squad.

Superintendent Charles Camarillo posted a letter on Facebook saying the photo session with the county official was arranged by a school official who was in attendance and later tested positive for COVID-19. The photos were taken for an ad in the football program.

KSAT confirmed the county official who took the photos was Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

Soward told KSAT the photos were approved by the school official and said he has tested negative for the virus.

The photos were taken on Aug. 6 and the district was informed on Aug. 10 that the school official had tested positive, according to the letter.

Camarillo wrote the school official may or may have not been infected on the day of the photoshoot, but the district has determined he did not have close or prolonged contact with any students.

Camarillo said a breach of protocols occurred when the county official took photos without a mask and added the district has a strict closed practice policy.

Soward told KSAT he had a mask but removed it for the photos.

The letter said extracurricular activities were suspended for this week out of an abundance of caution. Activities were expected to resume on Aug. 17.

Camarillo said staff has been reminded of the district’s safety policies and will continue to be trained on best health practices during the pandemic.