BCSO identifies 2 men arrested following bizarre carjacking attempts

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who were arrested following a wild mini-crime spree on Monday, which included the theft of a vehicle at an oil changing station.

One of the suspects, Jose Elias Roman, 39, has been charged with assault-bodily injury, resisting arrest, search and transportation, attempt to take a weapon from an officer, evading arrest and theft of a vehicle, according to BCSO.

The second suspect, Jon Carter Wood, 47, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest, deputies said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the incident began when the suspects tried to rob a business on Lakebend near Lakeview Drive, east of Loop 410 near Seguin and Foster roads.

Witnesses describe bizarre carjacking attempts near Kirby

A deputy spotted the men and a chase began after the suspects abandoned their vehicle and tried to carjack a man, Salazar said. That man was not injured.

The suspects then went to an oil change business in the 6600 block of FM 78, where they took a car that was being serviced.

A chase ensued, and Salazar said deputies were able to spot the vehicle because oil was splattered all over it.

Evergreen Lube Stop owner Mahmoud Qadar later told KSAT 12 News he had just begun to drain the oil from the 2010 Honda when it was stolen.

The chase resumed until the suspects crashed the car into a BCSO patrol vehicle at Walzem Road near Interstate 35.

After the crash, Roman fled on foot and jumped 20 feet into a drainage ditch and was followed by a deputy, Salazar said.

Carjackers’ oil-covered vehicle a dead giveaway after stealing it from service shop, says Bexar County sheriff

The two got into a scuffle and the suspect unsuccessfully tried to take the deputy’s weapon. Moments later, two more deputies arrived and managed to shock the suspect with a Tazer and get him into custody, Salazar said.

Wood was arrested at the scene.

Deputies found a weapon in the stolen vehicle, Salazar said.

An image released by BCSO shows a weapon, ammunition and a “Cop Killers: An Encyclopedia” book by Michael Newton inside one of the searched vehicles.