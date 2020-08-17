Carjackers’ oil-covered vehicle a dead giveaway after stealing it from service shop, says Bexar County sheriff

SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 30s were arrested in San Antonio Monday following a mini-crime spree that included stealing a car from an oil change business and leading Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on two chases, authorities said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the trouble started in east Bexar County when the men tried to rob a business on Lakebend near Lakeview Drive - east of Loop 410 near Seguin and Foster roads.

A deputy spotted the men and gave chase when the suspects abandoned their vehicle and tried to carjack a man, Salazar said. The carjacking suspect was shaken up but wasn’t injured, authorities said.

The suspects then went to an oil change business in the 6600 block of FM 78, where the suspects took a car that was being serviced. Another chase ensued until the suspects crashed the car into a BCSO patrol vehicle at Walzem Road near Interstate 35.

Salazar said deputies had lost sight of the car during the chase, but since the oil drain plug had not been replaced when it was being serviced, oil was splattered all over the vehicle, making it easy for deputies to pick out the car and resume the chase.

After the crash, one of the suspects fled on foot and jumped 20 feet into a drainage ditch and was followed by a deputy, Salazar said. The two got into a scuffle and the suspect unsuccessfully tried to take the deputy’s weapon. Moments later, two more deputies arrived and managed to shock the suspect with a Tazer and got him into custody, Salazar said. The other man was also arrested.

The deputies suffered some scratches and bruises during the incident but are otherwise OK, Salazar said.

Deputies found a weapon in the stolen vehicle, Salazar said.

The suspects will face several felony charges, including assaulting a peace officer and evading arrest.

