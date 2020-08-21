Arrest made in shooting that injured, hospitalized Comal County sheriff’s deputy

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A suspect is now in custody after his alleged involvement in a shooting that left a Comal County sheriff’s deputy injured and hospitalized, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was identified as Brian Scott Sharp, 59, of Spring Branch. Officials said he is being held on the original arrest warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle and is being booked Friday on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Deputy Eddy Luna was shot Thursday after he and other deputies were serving the warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch, according to officials.

As of Friday afternoon, the deputy underwent a third surgery and the sheriff’s office said they believe there will be more ahead as he recovers.

Deputy Luna is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of New Braunfels High School, officials said.

He started his career with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office in Sept. 1991 as a corrections officer before moving up in the ranks and serving as a patrol deputy, a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division and now as a warrants deputy.

