Father, 2 young children found dead in San Marcos

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound next to the bodies of two young children on Thursday.

Deputies were called to a home in the 900 block of Boulder Bluff in San Marcos Thursday morning to respond to a child custody call, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A woman told deputies her boyfriend took their two young children, a 2-year-old girl and a 6-month-old girl, and left with them.

While speaking with the woman, a family member notified deputies that there was a body on the ground outside the residence.

“The deputy observed a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound,” according to the news release. “The two children were also found deceased near the male.”

Investigators are still determining how the incident unfolded. The investigation was ongoing Thursday evening.