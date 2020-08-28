Hundreds of care bags donated to Hurricane Laura evacuees in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians are lending a helping hand to Hurricane Laura evacuees.

Hundreds of care bags containing food, masks, hand sanitizer, toiletries and a $25 gift card were donated to evacuees in the area, just two days after the storm hit.

The drive-thru donation event was held Friday morning at the Blessed Angels Community Center on the North Side.

CEO and Executive Director Marion Thomas said when she heard the evacuees were seeking shelter in San Antonio, she knew she wanted to help.

Thomas said events like this would not be possible without donors and volunteers.

