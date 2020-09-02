Funeral services announced for fallen Bexar County Sheriff deputy Noah Calderon

SAN ANTONIO – Funeral services and a public viewing have been announced for Noah Calderon, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in a crash near Corpus Christi.

Calderon, who graduated top of his cadet class, set the record for being the youngest BCSO deputy ever hired in 2018 at 18 years old.

Calderon and his fiance died Aug. 12 when an 18-wheeler on Highway 188 and FM 796 between Sinton and Mathis collided with his vehicle. A previous KSAT report states that the tanker truck may have failed to yield.

A Facebook post from BCSO officials states that there will be a public viewing for Calderon at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Miracle Center located at 3751 Commercial Avenue.

Funeral services will be held on Sept. 11 with a public viewing at 9:30 a.m. and a prayer service at 10 a.m., also at the Miracle Center.

“At 11:00, we will depart to Mission Park North Cemetery, where honors will be rendered,” officials said in the post.

The Mission Park North Cemetary is located at 20900 IH-10 West.

