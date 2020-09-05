Man shot in the arm after attacking ex-girlfriend, 2-year-old child, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the arm and may face charges after attacking his ex-girlfriend and her 2-year-old child on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened a little after 8 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Wurzbach Road.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police saw a 25-year-old man standing outside of the residence shot in the arm, officials said.

The man was not cooperating with officers during the investigation and also appeared intoxicated, police said.

Police said the incident happened after the man came over to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, and they argued over property.

The man then reportedly grabbed his ex-girlfriend by the neck and threw her down to the ground, police said.

The man also went and allegedly grabbed her 2-year-old child by the neck, and that’s when his ex-girlfriend reached into her purse, grabbed a gun and shot him once in the arm, according to SAPD.

The man’s injuries were non-life-threatening, and he was taken to University Hospital.

Police said the woman acted in self-defense, and the man that was injured may face charges.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

