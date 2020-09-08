Kendall County Sheriff’s Office to conduct joint training exercise with other area agencies Wednesday

Kendall County, Texas – The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announced it will be conducting a large joint training exercise on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The training exercise will begin at 8:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Blanco Road.

According to an announcement by the Sheriff’s Office, residents, patrons and motorists will see an increase in law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services in the area during the training exercise.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will be partnering with neighboring agencies to conduct the training, so residents will see patrol vehicles from neighboring jurisdictions in the area as well.

The Sheriff’s Office said the training will end by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

