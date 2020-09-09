Portion of Loop 1604 closed on North Side following fatal accident

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 1604 is closed on the North Side Wednesday morning due to a major accident that killed one person.

The westbound lanes of Loop 1604 are closed near Stone Oak Parkway before Highway 281, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being diverted onto the access road.

One person has died in the crash, according to San Antonio police. Details surrounding the accident are unavailable at this time.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

A major accident has been reported on Loop 1604 near Blanco Road on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (KSAT)

