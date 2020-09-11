Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck on SE Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Officials have identified the person hit and killed by a pickup truck last week in the 3950 block of SE Military Drive as 30-year-old Gilbert Villanueva.

The driver of the truck is not facing any charges.

(Previously)

A man in his 20s was hit and killed by a pickup truck late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 3950 block of SE Military Drive, not far from Goliad Road and Fairlawn Drive.

According to police, the black F-150 pickup truck hit a man that was crossing the street not in a crosswalk.

Police said the truck was going over a hill eastbound and the driver didn’t see him and was unable to swerve or stop in time. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck did stop following the crash and will not face any charges.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.