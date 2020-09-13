Father stabs son during argument on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between a father and son took a violent turn overnight, leaving one of them hospitalized, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called out to Salado Creek Estates, located in the 800 block of Corinne Drive near Austin Highway, around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to preliminary information provided at the scene, a father and son got into an argument at their mobile home.

The situation ended in a bloody scene after the father, a 55-year-old man, stabbed his 40-year-old son in the stomach, police said.

Neighbors say the mobile home community is usually quiet and are surprised at the violent altercation.

The victim was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

As of Sunday morning, police say the suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is still on the run.

RELATED: Man hospitalized after shooting, being involved in multi-vehicle crash, police say