Former Lakers player names newborn after Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna

Former Laker’s player Pau Gasol has given a very meaningful name to his newborn daughter — one that honors the Bryant family.

Gasol and his wife, Catherine McDonnell’s first child was named in honor of Kobe Bryant and his late daughter, Gianna.

The newborn’s full name is Elisabet Gianna Gasol. Pau Gasol made the announcement on social media Sept. 13 and said it’s a “very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter.”

Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad pic.twitter.com/rmXWk0BTFz — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 13, 2020

Gasol also posted an image of the newborn’s hand intertwined with he and his wife’s hands. He said the delivery “went really well” and that their family “couldn’t be happier.”

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa also took to social media, congratulating the happy couple on their new bundle of joy.

In her post, she said: “My goddaughter is here!!!! Congratulations @paugasol @catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi ❤️Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol ❤️”

Kobe Bryant was Gasol’s teammate on the Lakers from 2008-2014 and both of them developed a strong brotherhood, according to a report on SI.com.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were victims of a helicopter crash, along with seven others, in Calabasas, California.

The helicopter passengers were heading to Gianna’s basketball game, leaving Orange County just after 9 a.m. before it crashed around 9:45 a.m.

