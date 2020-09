SAN ANTONIO – A fight between two men ended in a stabbing in a McDonald’s parking lot on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said.

Police officers were called to the McDonald’s in the 1700 block of Southwest Loop 410 on Monday afternoon.

During the altercation one man stabbed the other in the abdomen, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the suspect was arrested, police say.

At this time, it is unclear what started the fight.