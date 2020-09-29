2 hospitalized in crash involving truck with tandem trailer and CAT tractor, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a vehicle collision between a truck with a tandem trailer and a CAT tractor, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Upland Road near the 4200 block on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the driver of a white Ford F250 pickup truck with a tandem trailer was driving east on Martin Luther King Drive when the collision with a CAT tractor occurred.

Police said the driver of the pickup told them that the sun was in their eyes and that after the impact the truck moved into another lane and hopped a curb. The driver and passenger of the CAT tractor were attempting to pull out of a construction site and the passenger was thrown off the tractor, police said.

Authorities say they are unsure if the majority of the passenger’s injures were due to the fall or if the tractor then turned around and accidentally ran them over.

The passenger, a man in his 30s, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS with severe injuries to his lower extremities. His condition is not known.

The driver of the F250 had minor injuries and also had to be taken to an area hospital. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.