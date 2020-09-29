77ºF

Man fatally struck on sidewalk by suspected drunken driver ID’d by authorities

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m., Sunday, in the 5400 block of Wurzbach Road.
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally struck late Saturday night while walking on a sidewalk in Leon Valley.

Carlos Javier Sifuentes, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 11:55 p.m. in the 5400 block of Wurzbach Road, officials said.

He died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Following the incident, Leon Valley police arrested Rebecca Deleon on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter.

Police said Deleon was traveling northbound on Wurzbach Road when she lost control of her vehicle, drove to the sidewalk and struck Sifuentes.

Her vehicle also slammed into a tree in the parking lot of Wells Fargo.

Rebecca Deleon is charged with intoxication manslaughter after San Antonio police say she fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle overnight.
