Man fatally struck on sidewalk by suspected drunken driver ID’d by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally struck late Saturday night while walking on a sidewalk in Leon Valley.

Carlos Javier Sifuentes, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 11:55 p.m. in the 5400 block of Wurzbach Road, officials said.

He died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Following the incident, Leon Valley police arrested Rebecca Deleon on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter.

Police said Deleon was traveling northbound on Wurzbach Road when she lost control of her vehicle, drove to the sidewalk and struck Sifuentes.

Her vehicle also slammed into a tree in the parking lot of Wells Fargo.