Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after South Side stabbing, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a 35-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on the South Side.

The stabbing happened in the 230 block of Southwest Military Drive on Monday night.

Police say an argument with a man at a bus stop proceeded the stabbing. The woman was stabbed in the abdomen and had a puncture to her throat area, officials said.

The victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was arrested a few blocks away. Officials say the man had a knife on him.

Police say the victim and the suspect may know one another.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this article when new details become available.

