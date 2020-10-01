Major closures on Loop 410 planned for this weekend in West San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Attention drivers — you may need to adjust your routes this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced major closures on I-410 in West San Antonio to install steel beams and continue construction on flyover ramps. The work begins at 8 p.m. on Friday and will go through 5 a.m. on Monday.

Crews will close all of the Loop 410 main lanes from Marbach Road to Military Drive and SH 151 eastbound frontage road from Loop 410 to Ingram Road and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

However, if you are traveling through the area, drivers traveling northbound will be detoured to the frontage roads before the Marbach Road intersection and will be allowed to re-enter the main lanes after the Military Drive intersection, officials said.

Drivers that are traveling southbound on Loop 410 will be detoured to the frontage roads before Military Drive. Then, drivers can re-enter the main lanes after the Marbach Road intersection, according to TxDOT.

Officials say drivers traveling eastbound will be detoured to the peripheral streets.

The steel beams for flyover ramps at the I-410 and SH 151 interchange are all part of phase one of the I-410 Southwest project, according to TxDOT.

The project includes improvements along a 14.9 mile stretch of I-410 from SH 16 to Ingram Road in an effort to improve mobility and enhance safety for residents.

Construction for the project began in 2019 and is slated to be finished by the summer of 2022.

