12 purported Mexican-Mafia members arrested on federal drug charges

SAN ANTONIO – Twelve purported members of the Mexican Mafia were arrested Friday in San Antonio, federal officials said.

According to a news release, the suspects face federal drug charges in connection with a trafficking operation involving methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine in the San Antonio area.

During the raids, authorities seized 15 firearms, about 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine and an undetermined amount of cash, officials said. Ten of the suspects were arrested Friday and two others were already in custody.

The arrests come after a federal grand jury this week indicted the suspects on various drug charges in connection with the operation that authorities dubbed “Operation Last Dance” that ran from July to September, officials said.

The indictments resulted from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and various local law enforcement agencies.

Following are the suspects, all from San Antonio, arrested and how much prison time they face if found guilty: