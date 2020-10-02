The DoSeum aims to raise awareness about learning differences with new exhibit, lecture

SAN ANTONIO – The DoSeum, San Antonio’s children’s museum, has announced a new exhibit and an online lecture that will take place next week to help raise awareness and celebrate children’s learning differences.

The two events are designed to encourage the community to reflect on attitudes and assumptions about individuals who learn differently and inspire an inclusive society.

The exhibit “Beautiful Minds: Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage” will open on Saturday, Oct. 10 to show families what dyslexia really is and some of the challenges associated with dyslexia.

A press release said guests will get to play spatial and word games and learn about how the right and left sides of the brain are engaged. An oversized tile spelling game, color block puzzles, and digital interactive educational games also offer unique learning opportunities for all ages.

“The exhibit’s appeal spans communities from learners, caregivers and educators," said Dan Menelly, CEO of The DoSeum. “The DoSeum’s presentation of ‘Beautiful Minds’ is an expression of our deep interest in the uniqueness of each learner’s profile.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 11:30 a.m. the museum will hold its annual Outside the Lunchbox Luncheon online, with entrepreneur, performance poet, and national advocate LeDerick Horne speaking on the school system and issues relating to a more equitable society for individuals who learn differently.

“As a mother to three children, I understand that every child learns differently," said Sara Pfeifer, vice-president of development for The DoSeum. “LeDerick, and his topic, are more than a gift to our DoSeum friends, as it feels personal to our family.”

An educator-focused webinar will take place that same day with Horne at 5:30 pm. The exhibition will be on display until March 28, 2021.