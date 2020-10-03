Program employing hospitality workers impacted by COVID-19 will soon come to an end

San Antonio – United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County’s program “Get Shift Done for San Antonio” will end in just a few weeks, and some are worried about what’s next.

The program focuses on paying people to cover shifts at local non-profit organizations.

“It was designed initially to pair out-of-work restaurant workers, food service workers with positions in food banks that were experiencing high demand for food and were also losing volunteers,” said Lady Ray Romano, senior vice president of Community Impact of United Way San Antonio and Bexar County.

The non-profit organization launched the program May 11th.

Along with the San Antonio Food Bank, other non-profits like Haven for Hope and Catholic Charities participated as well.

Through an app, people are able to sign up for different shifts and earn $13 an hour. Shifts typically range from four to eight hours long.

“In San Antonio, as of mid-September, there are 773 people who have taken the opportunity to work at least one shift,” said Romano.

The program was funded by several organizations and donors, totaling more than $600,000 used to pay workers.

However, that money will no longer be available, come October 24th.

“We’re hopeful that the fact that businesses are reopening, restaurants are reopening will allow them to go back into the work that they were doing prior to Get Shift Done being established,” Romano said.

San Antonio resident Nicole Castillo was left looking for work after the bar she worked at shut down.

That changed when “Get Shift Done for San Antonio” connected her to the San Antonio Food Bank.

“This gives me a sense of fulfillment at the end of the day,” Castillo said.

Castillo doesn’t have a job lined up yet.

“There’s been so many other people that have benefited from this and I wish there was a way for this to be extended,” Castillo said.

The city of San Antonio also has the COVID-19 Workforce Recovery Program that aims to help city residents by connecting them with other job opportunities.

The city partnered with Workforce Solutions Alamo and other agencies to offer free workforce training and education to residents who have been affected by the pandemic in the hardest hit industries.

