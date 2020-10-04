Trump supporter arrested for assault after punching man in the face at Buc-ee’s, Denton police say

DENTON, Texas – A supporter of President Donald Trump accused of punching a man in the face during an argument at a Buc-ee’s store is now in custody, Denton police say.

Jason Lata, 44, was arrested late Saturday night after officers obtained an arrest warrant. He’s charged with assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m., Saturday, in the 2800 block of S. I-35 E at Buc-ee’s.

Police said they were called to a local hospital for a report of an assault after the incident. The victim told police he has been assaulted at a Buc-ee’s store.

The incident began as a verbal argument that soon escalated into Lata punching the victim in the face, according to officials.

The victim suffered an abrasion under his right eyebrow and a broken tooth, police say.

Lata is currently in the City of Denton Jail and his bond is set at $15,000.

RELATED: Investigation underway after Trump supporter punches man in the face at Buc-ee’s, Denton police say