Suspect shot by Leon Valley police after running over officer charged

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with a police-involved shooting early Monday morning that left him critically wounded after he ran over a police officer with his vehicle, Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio said.

Salvaggio said the officers suspected that Travis Ozuniga was driving drunk when they tried to stop him around 2:45 a.m. in the 8600 block of Timberlight.

One of the officers asked Ozuniga to step out of the car more than 30 times to test him for suspected intoxication but he repeatedly refused, Salvaggio said.

“They tried to talk to him for quite a bit through the window. He wouldn’t roll his window down, and then eventually did,” Salvaggio said. “Then, as they were talking to him, they decided to try to arrest him. The door came open and then he intentionally reversed (the car).”

One of the officers was standing in the path of the car at the time and was run over, Salvaggio said.

Moments later, two other officers opened fire on Ozuniga. He was taken to University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Ozuniga is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer by deadly weapon, but more charges are pending, Salvaggio said.