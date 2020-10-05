Violent clash in Leon Valley ends with police officer, driver hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – A Leon Valley police officer and a driver both remain hospitalized after a violent clash early Monday.

The two met up when the officer and one other initiated a traffic stop around 3 a.m. near Peach Tree Street and Huebner Road.

Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio said the officers believed the man was driving while intoxicated but he refused to cooperate with them.

“They tried to talk to him for quite a bit through the window. He wouldn’t roll his window down, and then eventually did,” Salvaggio said. “Then, as they were talking to him, they decided to try to arrest him. The door came open and then he intentionally reversed (the car).”

Salvaggio said one of the officers was standing in the path of the car at the time.

Investigators search the car that the suspect was driving when he allegedly ran over a Leon Valley police officer. (KSAT 12 News)

“He was hit. He was run over by the vehicle and the other officer is the one who actually shot the individual,” Salvaggio said.

The officer suffered several broken bones in one leg.

The suspect was hit at least twice by the gunfire.

Both were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Salvaggio did not release any names or detailed information on either man at the scene.

KSAT 12 News placed several calls to the Leon Valley Police Department for updated information.

However, as of late Monday morning, no one had returned the calls nor provided any additional information.

