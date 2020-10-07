Corporal dragged by DWI suspect expected to return to work soon, Leon Valley police say

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Leon Valley Police Cpl. Louis Farias was the responding supervisor at the scene of a suspected DWI traffic stop Monday morning near Huebner Road and Peach Tree Street.

The suspect identified by police as Travis Ozuniga, 28, was suspected of driving while intoxicated.

Ozuniga refused to get out of the vehicle or open the window more than six inches. Police say they were forced to break a window to open the car the door open and get him out.

Farias was stuck between the door and car, when he says the suspect reversed, full throttle.

“I at least got dragged about 50 feet,” Farias said. “Everything happened so fast. When it was happening, as I was on the ground, I remember the car coming toward me still, and it immediately stopped.”

The suspect hit a patrol car parked behind the suspect’s vehicle before going forward again. Farias said he was prepared for the worst during the incident.

“I have to admit, I was I was pretty scared and concerned for my safety and my officers,” Farias said. “I was on the ground being dragged by the door. I knew if the car didn’t stop, there was a possibility that I would be underneath the vehicle.”

Fellow officers, fearing for Farias' safety, opened fire on Ozuniga. Farias says he got up quickly to get control of the scene and render aid to the suspect.

Farias was taken to the hospital and was medically cleared with an achy body and ankle, but no bones broken.

“All my X-rays came back negative. Just bumps and bruises,” Farias said.

Ozuniga is still in the hospital, according to police. Court records show he’s charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. He also has several other cases involving drugs and evading arrest, where records show he received deferred adjudication.

Farias expects to be back at work in a few days and is grateful for the support he’s received so far.

“I want to thank everyone that was concerned and reached out,” Farias said.

KSAT has filed a request with the city to obtain the police recording surrounding this shooting.