Teacher stress can influence student behavior, according to study

Teachers in the San Antonio area and around the nation have their hands full right now more than ever before.

With the added stress of teaching students at school and at home, many educators have decided to leave the profession altogether because they are tired of dealing with so much pressure.

Even if teachers decide to stay, their stress can have an adverse affect on their students.

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and published on consumeraffairs.com, shows that teachers' stress could have a direct impact on their students behavior.

During the study researchers learned that kids are more likely to act up, and even get suspended, when they can see that teachers are visibly upset or stressed.

Researchers learned that students really want to feel supported and encouraged at school.

They suggest administrators work with teachers to have a strong support network at school, and help them focus on the positive parts of their jobs.

Researchers also suggest that teachers need a safe space to unwind when their days get stressful, and administrators need to find ways to empower and reinforce educators so they perform the best for their students.

With these suggestions, they hope that teachers everywhere can be more effective in teaching the next generation.