Man stabbed in parking lot of Luby’s restaurant, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was stabbed near downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Luby’s restaurant near East Elmira Street and North Main Avenue.

According to police, the victim showed up at Methodist Hospital downtown suffering from a stab wound.

Police said they believe the man is homeless, and that a bicycle and other evidence was found on the ground at the scene.

Investigators don’t know how or why the stabbing occurred. No arrests have been made in the case.