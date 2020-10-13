66ºF

Local News

Man stabbed in parking lot of Luby’s restaurant, police say

Incident occurred near East Elmira Street and North Main Avenue

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, overnight, stabbing, downtown
Elmira and Main St. cutting image
Elmira and Main St. cutting image (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was stabbed near downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Luby’s restaurant near East Elmira Street and North Main Avenue.

According to police, the victim showed up at Methodist Hospital downtown suffering from a stab wound.

Police said they believe the man is homeless, and that a bicycle and other evidence was found on the ground at the scene.

Investigators don’t know how or why the stabbing occurred. No arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: