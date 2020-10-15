AARP Texas expects possibly larger turnout of older voters than in 2016

SAN ANTONIO – Judging by the heavy early voting turnout, AARP Texas is expecting even more older voters to cast their ballots than they did in 2016.

“We think it’s going to be just as high or even higher this time,” said John Vasquez, who serves on the AARP State Executive Committee. “They will make a difference in how the elections go, so we want everyone to vote.”

He said whoever is elected in the presidential and congressional races could directly affect the future of Medicare, funding for Social Security, and especially health care.

The Affordable Care Act is being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court, and if it’s overturned, Vasquez said older voters could face higher medical costs and the loss of coverage due to pre-existing conditions.

He also said the unrest over racial injustice is a concern for themselves, their children and grandchildren.

“We want to be a place where they and their families can prosper and live happy lives,” Vasquez said.

He emphasized AARP does not endorse candidates, but on occasion will speak out on issues affecting its members.

Vasquez said AARP Texas has a “robust website” with helpful information for older voters about the election process, as well as a series of Facebook interviews about propositions on the November ballot.

He said it’s important that voters be educated and informed about the decisions they’ll be making when the time comes to cast their ballots by mail or in person.

RELATED: 6 tips for avoiding long lines at Bexar County early voting polling places