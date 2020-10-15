Two major San Antonio events will go on as planned during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Several significant events have been canceled since the COVID-19 pandemic started earlier this year, but the Rock-n-Roll Marathon and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo will still go on as scheduled.

The marathon, scheduled for Dec. 5-6, will have several modifications, according to Richard Oliver, with Visit San Antonio.

“They’re not going to require everyone to wear a mask as they run. They’ll separate out in groups as they go through the starting line,” Oliver said regarding the marathon.

The rodeo, too, will make adjustments to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community. It will now be hosted in the Freeman Coliseum, where it had been held for decades, instead of the AT&T Center, on the week of Feb. 11-28.

“In order for us to adhere to all the current guidelines set forth and social distancing, that was our most viable option,” Rodeo Spokesperson Lauren Sides said Thursday.

Sides said they’re calling “Retro Rodeo” in 2021.

