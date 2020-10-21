Car clips Southside ISD school bus in south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A Southside ISD school bus with two students on board was clipped by a car Tuesday afternoon in south Bexar County, district officials said.

The collision happened near Interstate Highway 281 South and Mogford Road.

According to school district spokesman Randy Escamilla, a car swerved into the bus and clipped it. Only the bus driver and two students were on board at the time of the collision.

The students, a fourth and fifth grader, were taken to a hospital at their parent’s request to undergo observation. Escamilla said the students walked out of the bus on their own.

The bus driver was not at fault in the accident, officials said.

Related: Woman ejected in rollover crash on Loop 410, police say