Car clips Southside ISD school bus in south Bexar County

2 students taken to hospital for observation following traffic accident on Highway 281 South near Mogford Road

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

A school bus (Pexels/stock image)

SAN ANTONIO – A Southside ISD school bus with two students on board was clipped by a car Tuesday afternoon in south Bexar County, district officials said.

The collision happened near Interstate Highway 281 South and Mogford Road.

According to school district spokesman Randy Escamilla, a car swerved into the bus and clipped it. Only the bus driver and two students were on board at the time of the collision.

The students, a fourth and fifth grader, were taken to a hospital at their parent’s request to undergo observation. Escamilla said the students walked out of the bus on their own.

The bus driver was not at fault in the accident, officials said.

