Some simple steps for proper care when it comes to breast cancer prevention

According to recent research, the number of people being diagnosed with breast cancer has declined by half during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oncologists said the reason behind it is because fewer people are visiting their health care providers.

The good news is many things can still be done to help reduce the risks of breast cancer.

First, know your family history:

Researchers with the centers for disease control and prevention say it’s essential to know whether your mother or father’s side of the family has a history of breast cancer, to figure out if you’re more at risk.

Next discuss your use of hormones with your doctor:

Researchers say estrogen and progesterone hormone therapy, used together, have also been shown to influence the risk of breast cancer, especially in women older than 50.

Be sure to get tested regardless of your gender:

Oncologists say sometimes men ignore the warning signs of breast cancer for too long, and that can be deadly.

Look for changes during self-exams:

Doctors say even though not all lumps end up being cancer, they still need to be evaluated by a health care professional to rule out any problems. You should also address any other changes you find, not just lumps.

While tele-medicine has proven to be a great resource during the pandemic, doctors may still require an in-person visit for proper evaluation.