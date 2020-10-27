No additional COVID-19 cases among students at East Education Center, Pre-K 4 SA officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Test results indicate that no other COVID-19 cases exist among students at the East Education Center, Pre-K 4 SA officials announced on Tuesday.

The announcement of no additional student cases follows Monday’s announcement that no other staff members were infected with the virus, Pre-K 4 SA officials said. However, one staff member’s test results are still pending, and they will remain in quarantine until their results are released.

On Sunday, Pre K 4 SA officials announced that four staff members and one student at the East Education Center had tested positive for COVID-19.

The center will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Pre-K 4 SA official said classrooms that were not impacted will welcome teachers and children back for in-person learning. Teachers and children with a positive test result will self-quarantine for 14 days and continue with remote learning during that time period.

Sarah Baray, CEO of Pre-K 4 SA, said the center continues to take the spread of COVID-19 “very seriously.”

“We are happy to report that no additional children or staff have tested positive,” Baray said. “We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously, and because of the protocols we have in place, we were able to contain the situation with early and swift tracing and testing.”

According to Baray, students and family members received the COVID-19 tests at no cost. Metro Health funded the testing, which was conducted through Community Labs, in collaboration with the San Antonio Fire Department.

“We understand that school closures are disruptive for children and families,” Baray said. “We appreciate that our families were understanding that this step was necessary because we always put the safety of our children, families and staff first. Center closure is part of our standing protocols which also include thorough cleaning and sanitizing, consistent use of face coverings by staff and children, frequent handwashing and daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms.”

Additionally, Pre-K 4 SA worked with Metro Health to visit all four Education Centers on Monday to review COVID-19 prevention measures. Metro Health officials said that appropriate procedures and protocols are in place.

Read also:

No additional positive COVID-19 cases among Pre-K 4 SA East Education Center staff, officials say

Pre-K 4 SA closes East Education Center after 4 staff members, 1 student test positive for COVID-19