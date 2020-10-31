Driver extracted from vehicle, hospitalized after rollover crash on Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after firefighters had to extract him from his vehicle following a rollover crash on Highway 281, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m., Saturday, at 28500 US Highway 281.

According to police, a pickup truck was driving erratically on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 when the driver lost control as he was trying to exit.

The driver hit the water barrels on the exit ramp, causing the pickup truck to rollover back onto the main lanes, police said. An 18-wheeler then hit the truck, pinning the driver in the pickup truck underneath.

Officials said a firefighter used the jaws of life to rescue the driver of the pickup.

He was then taken to University Hospital by Airlife in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down soon after the crash as police worked to process the scene.

