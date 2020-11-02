WATCH LIVE: Gina Ortiz Jones, MJ Hegar attend Get Out The Vote meet-and-greet in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Democrats Gina Ortiz Jones and MJ Hegar will visit San Antonio for a Get Out The Vote event ahead of Election Day.

Congressman Joaquin Castro and Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez will also attend the event, which begins at 10 a.m.

The event will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream event available, check back at a later time.

Perez also spoke in San Antonio Sunday amid a tour in South Texas to encourage residents to vote on Election Day on Tuesday.

He called the state “battleground Texas” and said, “the road to the White House goes through Texas.”

Hegar’s race for the U.S. Senate against John Cornyn, and Jones' race for Congressional District 23 against Tony Gonzales are among the key battles to watch this Election Day.

Election Day is Tuesday, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Keep up with the latest voting headlines here.

