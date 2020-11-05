Have fallen tree leaves covered your lawns yet?

There’s so much to love about fall -- from the cooler weather, to hot cider, and pretty foliage.

But across the country, millions of trees and plants prepare for winter by shedding.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, leaves and other yard debris account for 34.7 million tons of waste per year in the U.S.

Experts say yard waste generates methane gas, which pollutes the air we breathe, as well as the soil and water.

Burning the leaves is just as bad.

It causes air pollution and can be dangerous for those around you.

Instead, experts suggest to think about how the environment wants to work.

Experts say instead of raking fallen leaves, mow over them with a lawn mower to cut them down.

This will help them break down faster during the winter, and won’t take up space on your lawn.

Experts say fallen leaves will help your grass if they are cut down, rather than lying flat on top.

And there’s no need to stress about the leaves in your lawn.

You can use shredded leaves as mulch to use in perennial garden beds before winter comes, and they will also help replenish your soil.